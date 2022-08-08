Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $723,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,692 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $543,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,816,365.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $543,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,816,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $132.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.