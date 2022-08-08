Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $103.12 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

