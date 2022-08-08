Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 73 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $302,269,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

