Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

