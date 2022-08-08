Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $15,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $377.80 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its 200 day moving average is $387.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

