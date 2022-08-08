Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $197,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

