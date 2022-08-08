Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 22,020 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $16,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

ES opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

