Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.52 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.80.

Shares of ODFL opened at $303.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

