Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 14,658 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $17,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

