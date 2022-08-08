Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 844 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,219 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,643.4% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 12,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Shares of PANW opened at $501.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.07 and its 200-day moving average is $530.51. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares in the company, valued at $336,295,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

