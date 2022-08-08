Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

MNST opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

