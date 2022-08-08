Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 46,607 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,607 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Halliburton by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,593,086 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $195,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,638 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,899,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

