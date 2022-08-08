Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,169 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $20,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Match Group by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 211.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

