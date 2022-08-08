Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $746,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $223.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.