M&T Bank Corp Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,856,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AJG opened at $178.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $187.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

