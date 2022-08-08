Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

MET stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.