Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 570 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 196,345 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $253.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.37. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.69.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

