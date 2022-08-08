Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Trading Down 1.0 %

Sempra stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

