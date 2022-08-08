Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 3,339 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

BSX opened at $40.94 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.