Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.71.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.23 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.11.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

