Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,204 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 11.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Global Payments by 112.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $10,425,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.0% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 263,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 68.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

NYSE GPN opened at $128.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $128.94. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

