M&T Bank Corp Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in KLA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $395.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

