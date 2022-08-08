M&T Bank Corp Buys 200 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $556.02 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $556.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $480.53 and a 200-day moving average of $486.89.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

