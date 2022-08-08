Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kroger were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 132,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

