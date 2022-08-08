Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 292 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in UFP Industries by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $88.47 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,254 shares of company stock worth $6,362,392. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

