Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

