Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,752 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,809 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 22,752 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in VMware were worth $22,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.36.

Insider Transactions at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.