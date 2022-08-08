Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Amgen by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.97. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.