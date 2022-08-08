Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.43 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

