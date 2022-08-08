Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

