Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after buying an additional 496,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after purchasing an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

