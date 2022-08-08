Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,217,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total transaction of $15,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock valued at $62,238,873. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,347.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,308.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

