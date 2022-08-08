VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.