Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 223 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 18.4% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 6.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 61.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $484.02 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

