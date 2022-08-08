Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.49 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

