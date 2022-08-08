Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 3,369 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $118.28 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

