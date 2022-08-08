Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 4,823 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,010,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,393,000 after buying an additional 961,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD opened at $61.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

