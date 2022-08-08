Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 421 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $281.77 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.21.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,642 shares of company stock worth $20,869,065. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

