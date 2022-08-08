Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

