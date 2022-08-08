BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after buying an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,282,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,735,000 after purchasing an additional 753,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,342,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 707,482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,093,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

