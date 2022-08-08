Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 256.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,723 shares of company stock valued at $10,216,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $175.81 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.64.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

