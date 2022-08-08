BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.