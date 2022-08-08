Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after buying an additional 81,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.58 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

