BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $154.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.