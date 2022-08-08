Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $465.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

