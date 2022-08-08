Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

