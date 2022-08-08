Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

