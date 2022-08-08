Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.71 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.