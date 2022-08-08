Banco Santander S.A. Takes $749,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 29,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.4 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

