Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 2,250.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.